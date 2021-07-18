Black Maple Capital Management LP Takes Position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Healthcare Services Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCAR. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $968,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,419,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,602. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.68.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

