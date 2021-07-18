Black Maple Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Black Maple Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7,130.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,861 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after buying an additional 58,653 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 376,142 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $59,739,000 after buying an additional 65,246 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

