BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 44.7% in June

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the June 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 878,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period.

BGT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. 55,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,896. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $13.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

