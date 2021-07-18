BlackRock Inc. Makes New $64,000 Investment in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ITCB opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

