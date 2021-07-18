BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.32, for a total value of $815,320.00.

BLK traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $875.02. 983,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,969. The firm has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $872.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $920.31.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $922.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286,678 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.