BlackRock Inc. Purchases 7,857 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Amesite were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amesite in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $40,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,578,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann Marie Sastry bought 15,000 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,564 shares of company stock worth $787,256 in the last three months.

Shares of AMST opened at $2.11 on Friday. Amesite Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

