BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in QIWI were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of QIWI by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after buying an additional 177,726 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 332,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of QIWI by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 143,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in QIWI by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIWI during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QIWI shares. Sberbank CIB upgraded QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77. QIWI plc has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $20.84.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIWI plc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

