BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90,194 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 278,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. 19.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,726. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

