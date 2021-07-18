Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives GBX 731.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 735 ($9.60).

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

BOY stock traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 865.50 ($11.31). The company had a trading volume of 172,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,693. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a one year high of GBX 899.50 ($11.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 4,327.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 852.25.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.