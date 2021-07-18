Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th.

BPF.UN opened at C$14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. The stock has a market cap of C$307.97 million and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.08. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$5.34 and a 1 year high of C$15.05.

Separately, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

