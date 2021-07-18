Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Brokerages expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to announce $4.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.90 billion. Braskem posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $17.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $17.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion.

BAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAK opened at $23.57 on Friday. Braskem has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75.

Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

