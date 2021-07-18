Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Down 43.1% in June

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

BREZ stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 30.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

