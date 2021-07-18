Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 371.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS BNTGF remained flat at $$97.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $97.85.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

