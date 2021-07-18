Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 371.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS BNTGF remained flat at $$97.85 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $97.85.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

