Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 10,000 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $650,500.00.

CONN stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Conn’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 397,771 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,836,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Conn’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.