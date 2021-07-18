Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

