Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down to $61.01

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.01, but opened at $59.09. Brinker International shares last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 1,758 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,879.44, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 61.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

