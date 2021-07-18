Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.78. DISH Network posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on DISH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DISH Network by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54. DISH Network has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05.

DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

