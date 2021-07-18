Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $1,221,000. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 10,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Medtronic by 11.0% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 42.5% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.80. 3,646,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,513. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.55. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $94.64 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

