Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Announce -$1.82 EPS

Analysts expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report earnings per share of ($1.82) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.70). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $4.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.35) to ($10.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,182,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200,573 shares during the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,618,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 132,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

ESPR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 342,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $49.09.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

