Brokerages Expect iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will post sales of $9.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.83 million to $9.41 million. iCAD posted sales of $5.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year sales of $40.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.28 million to $40.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.86 million, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $58.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICAD. BTIG Research initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $385.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.