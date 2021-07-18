Brokerages Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 341,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,346 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 471,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 145,567 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 487.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 641,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

