Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

TVTY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter worth $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

