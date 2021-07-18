Brokerages Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.96. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

VLO traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,696,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,327. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Valero Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.