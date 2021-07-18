Brokerages Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.64. VMware reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,099 shares of company stock worth $5,002,368 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of VMware by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.07. The stock had a trading volume of 715,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.88.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

