Brokerages Set Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Target Price at $52.83

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.01. 375,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,367. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

