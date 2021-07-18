Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT at $64.82

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGIO. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

AGIO stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $56.04. 346,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,591. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Insiders have sold 33,307 shares of company stock worth $1,916,704 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,295,000 after purchasing an additional 336,090 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after buying an additional 891,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,556,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

