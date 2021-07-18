Brokerages Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $71.75

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $625,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.17. 279,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

