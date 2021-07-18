Brokerages Set Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Target Price at GBX 203.86

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 203.86 ($2.66).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective (down from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

LON CNE opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £696.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.41. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 139.40 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 482.87.

In related news, insider James Smith purchased 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

