Brokerages Set Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) PT at $54.25

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several analysts have commented on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVA stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.09. 2,555,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,170. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

