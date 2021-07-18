Brokerages Set Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) PT at $20.40

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNTG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, April 18th.

Get Centogene alerts:

CNTG opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Centogene has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of -2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centogene by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Centogene by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Centogene by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.