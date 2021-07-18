Brokerages Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Target Price at $43.07

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

