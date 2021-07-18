Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sono-Tek Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SOTK opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.14.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

