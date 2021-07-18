Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,818 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Brunswick worth $35,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after purchasing an additional 185,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brunswick by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after buying an additional 170,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after buying an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,985,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

NYSE:BC opened at $94.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

