BTU Protocol (BTU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $52,985.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $40.70 million and approximately $52,985.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00816866 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

