Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerSys has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and EnerSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -1.18% 14.50% 6.91% EnerSys 4.81% 13.22% 5.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and EnerSys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67

EnerSys has a consensus price target of $112.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. Given EnerSys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and EnerSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 31.73 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -127.05 EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.34 $143.37 million $4.49 20.71

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EnerSys beats Byrna Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles. It operates in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. In addition, the company offers specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Further, it provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

