C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Short Interest Down 51.1% in June

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C-Bond Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of CBNT remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. 240,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,024. C-Bond Systems has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C-Bond Systems will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

