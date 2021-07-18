Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.
In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cabot stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.66.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.