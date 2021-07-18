Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 57.9% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Cabot by 238.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 25.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 88,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Cabot by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

