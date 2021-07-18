Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,901 shares during the quarter. Cactus comprises approximately 3.0% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $38,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $733,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 458.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after buying an additional 553,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,442,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after buying an additional 131,176 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 157.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 2.41. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

