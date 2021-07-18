Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CXB stock opened at C$1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$576.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.93. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$1.36 and a one year high of C$2.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$103.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

