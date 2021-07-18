California State Teachers Retirement System Has $65.01 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,064,643 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $65,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.2% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,049 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 230,861 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,036,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,346.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 175,739 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 163,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

