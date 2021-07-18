California State Teachers Retirement System Has $77.36 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $77,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,666.74.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,560.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,430.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,094.93 and a one year high of $1,626.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.