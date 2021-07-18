California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $70,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,957,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,700,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after acquiring an additional 219,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $224.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

