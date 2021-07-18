California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,617 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Xcel Energy worth $60,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8,295.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 99,797 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 193,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after buying an additional 22,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,184 shares of company stock worth $15,161,429. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.