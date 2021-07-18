Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 17.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELY shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.