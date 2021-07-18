Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Down 43.1% in June

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 692,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CLXT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 137,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.28. Calyxt has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 116.70% and a negative net margin of 169.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calyxt will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calyxt news, Director Christopher J. Neugent acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,940 shares in the company, valued at $31,363. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 523.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

