Canaccord Genuity Increases Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$132.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$127.00 to C$132.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$127.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.75.

Shares of CCA opened at C$120.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$117.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$89.90 and a 1 year high of C$132.00.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total value of C$191,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at C$86,568.75. Also, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$189,342.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,471.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,936.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

