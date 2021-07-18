Canaccord Genuity Increases Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target to C$15.50

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s current price.

PVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Pretium Resources to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.38.

TSE PVG opened at C$11.61 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a one year low of C$11.37 and a one year high of C$19.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.9184381 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

