Capital Analysts LLC Has $10.15 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 183.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,859 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.12. 1,631,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,899. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

