Capital Analysts LLC Invests $4.98 Million in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 101,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNCL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.42. 108,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,883. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $54.88.

