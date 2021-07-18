Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$41.26. Capital Power shares last traded at C$41.02, with a volume of 195,445 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$45.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The firm has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 23.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.15.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9095338 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

